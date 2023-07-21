In first strategy meet, INDIA vows no compromise on its Manipur demands

New Delhi: The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’s first parliamentary strategy meeting on Thursday morning saw the new alliance’s constituents unanimously deciding not to “compromise” on the demand that the Prime Minister speak in Parliament the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. Opposition leaders meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament to chalk out strategy for Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Thursday (ANI Picture Service)

Later in the day, the alliance’s members walked out of the Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar over the Delhi ordinance issue. BAC meets every week during a session to decide the weekly agenda of the House.

In the morning strategy meeting, several leaders also proposed that a delegation go to Manipur to meet the affected people. A decision in this regard is expected soon.

“All the parties were on board on the Manipur issue. The meeting was very good and cordial. Our top priority is Manipur. The government is ready to have the home minister reply, but all parties have said the PM has to reply,” said a senior Congress leader who was present in the meeting.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore added: “Our president, Mallikarjun Kharge said that the INDIA alliance’s meeting went very well in Bengaluru. Now we have to take it to the next level. Everyone agreed with Kharge.”

Opposition MPs protested in both houses of the parliament on the Manipur issue, forcing them to be adjourned for the day ; the disruptions are likely to continue as there is no indication of INDIA leaders climbing down from their demand for the PM’s reply.

At the BAC meeting, the Congress, Trinamool, RJD, AAP and DMK representatives walked out when the Delhi ordinance was discussed. The government has to bring a bill to replace the Delhi ordinance that was brought to offset a Constitution Bench judgment of the Supreme Court (SC) that handed over control of the bureaucracy in the Capital to the elected government, excluding those connected to police, public order and land.

“The bill is being brought as a result of the pronouncement of the order of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in which the legislative and executive power over “services” shall vest with the GNCTD,” the proposed bill to replace the ordinance said.

Telangana’s ruling BRS also joined other Opposition parties and walked out of the meeting.