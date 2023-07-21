Pained and angry, says PM as Manipur horror rocks House

A 30-second video showing a mob of hooting men stripping and parading two women naked in Manipur sparked a nationwide outcry that jammed both Houses of Parliament on Thursday and stoked massive protests in the violence-torn northeastern state even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock and anguish over the barbaric sexual assault. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at parliament house in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The video from B Phainom village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district from May 4 — the day after ethnic violence broke out in the state — sparked allegations of laxity and complicity against the state administration led by chief minister N Biren Singh, questions about why a first information report (FIR) was filed weeks after the crime, and why no one was arrested till the video surfaced on Wednesday.

In Imphal and New Delhi, calls grew louder for the ouster of the chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio in the state, even as the Opposition pressed the government for a statement by Modi inside Parliament.

“Today, as I stand among you in the temple of democracy, my heart is filled with sorrow and anger over the incident in Manipur. This incident is a shameful act for any civilised society. The perpetrators of this sin, the wrongdoers, whoever they are, how many there were, that is to one side. But, the entire nation is feeling ashamed,” Modi said, speaking on the ethnic violence in Manipur between the dominant Meitei and tribal Kuki communities that has killed at least 150 people and displaced another 50,000.

Addressing reporters ahead of the Monsoon session, Modi said that 1.4 billion people were feeling embarrassed and appealed to all chief ministers to strengthen law and order in the states, and take stringent steps to ensure the safety and protection of women.

“Whether the incident happens in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, or Manipur, in any corner of India, in any state government, rising above political disputes and maintaining the significance of the rule of law and the respect for women is crucial. I want to assure the citizens of this country that no wrongdoer will be spared. Every step will be taken to ensure law forcefully with all its might,” he added.

“What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven.”

The video showed a group of men hooting and applauding as two distraught women were stripped and paraded through a field; the women were molested and groped as they walked. The FIR — registered on May 18 based on a complaint filed by the village chief and forwarded to the appropriate police station on June 21 — said the family fled to a forest to escape an armed mob that entered their village and vandalised houses. But when they were on their way to a police station, the mob waylaid them and snatched them from police custody — though in statements to some media outlets, one of the two women said they were handed over by the police to the mob — and first killed a man, before assaulting the women and parading them naked. HT has seen a copy of the FIR. One of the women was later gang raped, the FIR said, adding that the mob also killed her 19-year-old brother for trying to intervene.

The mob of 800-1,000 people was composed of Meitei community members, the FIR said.

The brutality on display sparked outrage and prompted governor Anasuiya Uikey to say that she couldn’t believe such a crime had happened in her state. Singh, too, announced strict action against the perpetrators and said even capital punishment could be considered but this didn’t blunt pointed allegations about inefficiency and even complicity directed at his administration by Kuki groups.

Police arrested four key accused on charges of abduction, gang rape and murder; but this sparked even more questions about why no action was taken more than two months after the incident, and why the FIR only mentioned unidentified people.

In Parliament, the Opposition parties jammed both Houses, demanding Modi’s reply in a debate on the issue. The Union government responded by saying that it was ready for discussion and added that Union home minister Amit Shah will give an elaborate reply. But the Opposition rejected the offer.

Parties that announced a mega alliance for the 2024 polls earlier this week tried to push a number of adjournment motions to set aside the scheduled agenda on the first day of the monsoon session and discuss Manipur. In the Rajya Sabha, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, among others, gave notice under Rule 267 for suspension of business.

“There are rapes happening, women are being paraded on the road. Women are being beaten, their houses are looted and they are gang-raped. All this is going on, but Modi saheb does not remember this. You had time to call a meeting of 38 parties, but did you spend one hour (to visit Manipur)? ” Kharge said.

Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, referred to the notices for short-duration discussion (rule 176) and said he will take a call.

“I have considered those notices now I have to consult date and time from the Leader of the House (Union minister Piyush Goyal).”

Opposition members erupted in protest, demanding suspension of business, leading to adjournment of the House. In the Lok Sabha, the House was adjourned without much business over the same issue.

The Congress said that the demands of the 26-party Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was clear — that the PM should make a statement on the “horrific and tragic developments in Manipur” in both Houses of the Parliament, after which there should be a discussion.

Amid the Opposition uproar, Union parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi defended the government.

“I want to say on record, the Opposition’s demand for a debate on the Manipur issue… we had categorically stated… (defence minister) Rajnath Singh has categorically stated we are ready to discuss it both Houses. Manipur is a sensitive, humanitarian issue. That’s why we want to debate and Union home minister will give a detailed reply to the debate. I want to appeal for cooperation to run the House as per decorum. People are watching us. There are important bills and many important issues to be discussed. We are ready to discuss Manipur. Let honourable Speaker decide the date,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON