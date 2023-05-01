In fresh move, 14 apps blocked to prevent misuse for terror activities in J&K | Full list

Citing intelligence reports, the Ministry of information and technology (Meity) has blocked as many as 14 mobile applications.

These apps, an official told Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity, were largely being used in Jammu and Kashmir. “The move came after agencies informed Meity that terrorists were using these applications to communicate, for spreading terror in the region,” the official said.

Also, since June 2020, the Centre has banned several apps, including those from China, on the grounds of national security.

Here is the list, meanwhile, of the apps banned in the latest move:

S No. App 1. Crypviser 2. Enigma Messenger 3. Safeswiss 4. Wickr Me 5. MediaFire 6. Briar 7. BChat 8. Nandbox 9. Conion 10. IMO 11. Element 12. Second Line 13. Zangi 14. Threema

