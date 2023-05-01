Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / In fresh move, 14 apps blocked to prevent misuse for terror activities in J&K | Full list

In fresh move, 14 apps blocked to prevent misuse for terror activities in J&K | Full list

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 01, 2023 01:01 PM IST

Since June 2020, hundreds of apps, including those from China, have been banned on the grounds of national security.

Citing intelligence reports, the Ministry of information and technology (Meity) has blocked as many as 14 mobile applications.

Image used only for representational purpose

These apps, an official told Hindustan Times on the condition of anonymity, were largely being used in Jammu and Kashmir. “The move came after agencies informed Meity that terrorists were using these applications to communicate, for spreading terror in the region,” the official said.

Also Read: India blocks 14 mobile apps used by terrorists in Pakistan to send information in J-K

Also, since June 2020, the Centre has banned several apps, including those from China, on the grounds of national security.

Here is the list, meanwhile, of the apps banned in the latest move:

S No.App
1.Crypviser
2.Enigma Messenger
3.Safeswiss
4.Wickr Me
5.MediaFire
6.Briar
7.BChat
8.Nandbox
9.Conion
10.IMO
11.Element
12.Second Line
13.Zangi
14.Threema
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
jammu and kashmir
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP