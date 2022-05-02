In Germany, PM Modi calls for end to Ukraine war, stresses on ties | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz by his side, said India was for peace while stressing the fruitlessness of war. Addressing a joint media meet with Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Modi said no one can emerge victorious in the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.

Modi is on a visit to Germany as part of a three-nation Europe trip. The statement is likely to assume importance in light of the ongoing months-old war and India receiving criticism from European countries for not taking a stand on the conflict. Modi said talks were the only way forward to solve the Ukrainian crisis - an appeal India has been making since the war broke out in late February.

Further, Modi announced at the media briefing the launch of the Indo-German partnership on green and sustainable development.

Here are the top quotes from Modi's speech:

- "We believe that there will be no winner in this war and all will suffer losses. Therefore, we are on the side of peace."

- “Recent geopolitical incidents have shown that world peace and stability are in critical condition and showed how all countries are interconnected. We had said that talks are the only way to solve the Ukraine crisis.”

"Due to the disturbance caused by the Ukraine crisis, oil prices are skyrocketing. There is a shortage of food grains and fertilisers as a result of which every family in the world has been burdened," he added.

- Modi said the effect of this on developing and poor countries will be much more, adding India is further concerned about the humanitarian consequences of the conflict.

- The ministry of external affairs said the PM “emphasised that India-Germany partnership could serve as an example of success in a complex world. He also invited German participation in India's Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign".

- “I am happy that my first foreign visit of 2022 is happening in Germany. and my first telephonic conversation with any foreign leader happened with my friend Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Holding of the IGC shows how much importance we place in our strategic ties,” the Prime Minister said.

- Regarding the Indo-German partnership on green and sustainable development, Modi said, “Germany has decided to support the green growth plan of India with an additional development aid of 10 billion euros till 2030. We've announced setting up a green hydrogen task force.”