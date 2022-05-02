Amid warm-welcome in Germany, Indian-origin boy sings a song for PM Modi | Video

A hugely excited crowd of people of Indian-origin welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Germany on Monday as he kickstarted his three-nation visit to Europe. People from all age groups, especially young children, were seen cheering as the prime minister met them.

A heartwarming moment was captured when PM Modi was greeted by a young student with a patriotic song. PM Modi was seen snapping his fingers in the clip as others around too admired the child’s adorable welcome.

Another video tweeted by news agency ANI showed a student touching PM’s feet. People looked elated to meet PM Modi and clicked selfies with him. A young girl also welcomed PM Modi with his handmade portrait. “We were excited to get a glimpse of PM Modi. We came to Berlin after driving a distance of 400 kms. He respectfully greeted each one of us from the Indian diaspora. Further, we're looking forward to attending the PM's address to the diaspora,” a man in Germany told ANI.

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister arrived at Berlin-Brandenburg airport for the first leg of his visit to three European nations. Upon his arrival, PM Modi expressed confidence that the visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany. He will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany," he tweeted.

The PM is also scheduled to visit Denmark to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, following which he will head to Paris to meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

This is PM Modi's first foreign trip of the year and the first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices, '' the prime minister had said on Sunday.