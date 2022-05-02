PM Modi arrives in Germany for 3-nation Europe visit| Live updates
PM Modi's Europe Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for his three-day visit to Europe. During his trip, the prime minister will meet world leaders including German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Denmark prime minister Mette Frederiksen and French president Emmanuel Macron. It is PM Modi's first foreign trip of the year and the first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices, the prime minister had said. The Ukraine conflict will be a key focus during the tour although the key focus will be cooperation in energy, trade and green development.
-
May 02, 2022 10:21 AM IST
‘Confident…: PM Modi tweets after reaching Berlin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted soon after arriving in Berlin. He will hold bilateral meet with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz and will also meet business leaders.
-
May 02, 2022 10:11 AM IST
PM Modi's itinerary in Berlin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be first accorded a Guard of Honour in the German capital. He will then hold bilateral meet with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz at around 4.15 pm. Both the leaders will issue press statements.
-
May 02, 2022 09:48 AM IST
Watch: PM Modi arrives in Berlin
Prime Minister Modi arrives in Berlin in first leg of his European visit. He will meet German chancellor Olaf Scholz
-
May 02, 2022 09:36 AM IST
PM's tweet before embarking on Europe trip: ‘Will meet my friend Macron’
Before embarking on his European trip, PM Modi had tweeted:
“In the coming days, I will be visiting Germany, Denmark and France for important bilateral and multilateral engagements. The first leg of the visit will be in Germany, where I will meet Chancellor @OlafScholz and co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.”
“In Paris I will be meeting my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron, who has just been re-elected. During our talks we will take stock of various bilateral and global issues.”
-
May 02, 2022 09:11 AM IST
Modi-Marcon meet will take India-France relations to next level
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dinner meeting with his friend French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday is expected to record positive movement in India-France strategic ties, encompassing defence cooperation, maritime partnership, and the Indo-Pacific. Full report
-
May 02, 2022 09:04 AM IST
PM Modi to begin his 3-day Europe trip with stopover in Berlin
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his three-day visit to Europe with the visit to German capital Berlin. The Ministry of External Affairs shared a video on the prime minister's scheduled engagements in the European city.
Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been putting out videos and statements to keep a check on routines and habits and be prepared.
The sighting committee in Karnataka also said that the moon was not visible in the capital city of Bengaluru due to heavy rain, or in any other districts in the state.
Breaking news updates May 2, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.