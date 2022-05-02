Home / India News / PM Modi arrives in Germany for 3-nation Europe visit| Live updates
Live

PM Modi arrives in Germany for 3-nation Europe visit| Live updates

PM Modi's Europe Visit LIVE Updates: During his three-day Europe visit, PM Modi will visit Germany, France and Denmark. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Berlin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Berlin. (Twitter/ANI)
Updated on May 02, 2022 10:21 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
PM Modi's Europe Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday left for his three-day visit to Europe. During his trip, the prime minister will meet world leaders including German chancellor Olaf Scholz, Denmark prime minister Mette Frederiksen and French president Emmanuel Macron. It is PM Modi's first foreign trip of the year and the first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “My visit to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices, the prime minister had said. The Ukraine conflict will be a key focus during the tour although the key focus will be cooperation in energy, trade and green development.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 02, 2022 10:21 AM IST

    ‘Confident…: PM Modi tweets after reaching Berlin.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted soon after arriving in Berlin. He will hold bilateral meet with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz and will also meet business leaders.

  • May 02, 2022 10:11 AM IST

    PM Modi's itinerary in Berlin

    Prime Minister Modi's itinerary in Berlin.
    Prime Minister Modi's itinerary in Berlin.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be first accorded a Guard of Honour in the German capital. He will then hold bilateral meet with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz at around 4.15 pm. Both the leaders will issue press statements. 

  • May 02, 2022 09:48 AM IST

    Watch: PM Modi arrives in Berlin

    Prime Minister Modi arrives in Berlin in first leg of his European visit. He will meet German chancellor Olaf Scholz

  • May 02, 2022 09:36 AM IST

    PM's tweet before embarking on Europe trip: ‘Will meet my friend Macron’

    Before embarking on his European trip, PM Modi had tweeted:

    “In the coming days, I will be visiting Germany, Denmark and France for important bilateral and multilateral engagements. The first leg of the visit will be in Germany, where I will meet Chancellor @OlafScholz and co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.”

    “In Paris I will be meeting my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron, who has just been re-elected. During our talks we will take stock of various bilateral and global issues.”

  • May 02, 2022 09:11 AM IST

    Modi-Marcon meet will take India-France relations to next level

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dinner meeting with his friend French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday is expected to record positive movement in India-France strategic ties, encompassing defence cooperation, maritime partnership, and the Indo-Pacific. Full report

  • May 02, 2022 09:04 AM IST

    PM Modi to begin his 3-day Europe trip with stopover in Berlin

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his three-day visit to Europe with the visit to German capital Berlin. The Ministry of External Affairs shared a video on the prime minister's scheduled engagements in the European city. 

narendra modi europe
india news

45-year-old Prashant Kishor had asked the Congress for a free hand to improve the party's chances in 2024 to a respectable 100-plus seats and defeat Narendra Modi by 2029,
Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande will have to follow the legacy of Gen Rawat and synergize the operational capabilities of the silo divided Indian military.
At least 14 passengers were injured on Sunday when the Boeing B737 aircraft was descending.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Berlin.
The younger daughter of the gangster was also allegedly thrashed and has suffered serious injuries.
The half-an-hour weekly live phone-in show features stories that explain unique relationships between pets and their owners.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French president Emmanuel Macron.
A man uses a piece of fabric while riding a two-wheeler, to shield his face during a heatwave, in Amritsar.
The Masjid-i Jehan-Numa, commonly known as the Jama Masjid of Delhi.
PM Modi kicks off his Europe visit from Berlin.
Check the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
India's average maximum temperature for April was 35.83 degrees Celsius, 0.86 degrees higher than the 1981-2010 average.
Food poisoning claims one life in Kerala, 15 hospitalised
Tamil Nadu health minister Ma Subramanian
HT Image
