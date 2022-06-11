In highest daily tally in over 3 months, India records 8,329 Covid cases

India has seen a surge in daily Covid cases over the last few days with the tally above the 2,000-mark since late May. On Saturday, the health ministry - in the daily update - said that 8.329 cases were recorded in last 24 hours. This is the highest since February 28 (when 8,013 cases were reported). The surge has triggered concerns about a fourth wave in the country while new variants are being reported across the world.

Despite the rise in infections, hospitalisations and deaths have been low as most of the reported cases are believed to be mild. In the last 24 hours, 10 deaths were recorded, taking overall death count to 5,24,757. The active caseload breached 40,000-mark after a rise of 4103 infections, according to the government data. The total active cases currently comprise 0.09 per cent of the total tally, the data also showed. The nationwide recovery rate currently stands at 98.69 per cent as 4,216 people recovered from the viral disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries is at 4,26,48,308.

The daily positivity rate is 2.41 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is at 1.75 per cent.

Maharashtra is yet again on the top of the list of the states with the highest Covid cases. On Friday, the state health department said, 3,081 new cases while Mumbai alone recorded over 2,000 cases.

While locals are anticipating tightening of curbs, Sanjeev Kumar, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, said: “Unless the state government orders fresh curbs in Mumbai, the city will function normally like how it is doing now.”

Kerala has been another state where the surge has been alarming; 2,041 cases were reported in 24 hours. Delhi, meanwhile, reported 655 new infections.

Restrictions are likely to be tightened across the country amid a fresh spike in infections.