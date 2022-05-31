School teacher shot dead by terrorists in J&K: 'Another targeted attack'
A school teacher - shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam - died of the gunshot injuries on Tuesday, the police have said. The teacher has been identified as Rajini Bhalla. The incident comes amid a spate of attacks on non-locals and weeks after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit - Rahul Bhat - sparked protests.
"Another targeted attack against a migrant government teacher in Kulgam area of South Kashmir. Reports of her condition are conflicting. Praying that she survives the attack," tweeted former chief minister Omar Abdullah.
"#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow. (sic)," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
"#KulgamTerrorIncidentUpdate: Injured lady teacher, a #Hindu & resident of Samba (Jammu division) #succumbed to her injuries. #Terrorists involved in this #gruesome #terror crime will be soon identified & neutralised. @JmuKmrPolice (sic)," read another post.