School teacher shot dead by terrorists in J&K: 'Another targeted attack'

A CRPF personnel stands guard at the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. (PTI)
Updated on May 31, 2022 11:07 AM IST
A school teacher - shot at by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam - died of the gunshot injuries on Tuesday, the police have said. The teacher has been identified as Rajini Bhalla. The incident comes amid a spate of attacks on non-locals and weeks after the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit - Rahul Bhat - sparked protests.

"Another targeted attack against a migrant government teacher in Kulgam area of South Kashmir. Reports of her condition are conflicting. Praying that she survives the attack," tweeted former chief minister Omar Abdullah.

"#Terrorists #fired upon one woman #teacher at High School Gopalpora area of #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, she has received #critical gunshot injuries. Being shifted to hospital. Area has been #cordoned off. Further details shall follow. (sic)," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

"#KulgamTerrorIncidentUpdate: Injured lady teacher, a #Hindu & resident of Samba (Jammu division) #succumbed to her injuries. #Terrorists involved in this #gruesome #terror crime will be soon identified & neutralised. @JmuKmrPolice (sic)," read another post.

