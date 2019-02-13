In report card to Lok Sabha, PM Modi’s sharp dig at Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his last speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday before the 2019 elections. The PM talked about the performance of his government and took a swipe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Modi said he being a first-time MP got to know the difference between hugging and piling on. He was referring to July last year when Rahul Gandhi hugged the prime minister in Lok Sabha. “ I got to know the difference between gale milna and gale parna (hugging and piling on). I got to know about aankhon ki gustakhiyaan (mischief of the eye),” Modi said.

During the debate in Lok Sabha last year, Rahul Gandhi told Modi that the BJP may hate him but he has no hard feeling for the PM. “You hate me, I may be Pappu for you. But I love you and respect you because I am the Congress,” Gandhi had said and then walked over to the Prime Minister and hugged him.

PM Modi targeted the Congress for attacking the government over the Rafale fighter jet deal and said “many planes were being flown on the floor of this House”.

A report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, said that the 36 Rafale fighters bought by the Modi-led NDA government from France are “2.86 percent cheaper” than the price negotiated by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

The prime minister continued to target Rahul Gandhi and said “there was talk of an earthquake but it never came”. Rahul Gandhi had alleged that he was not allowed to speak in Parliament by the government and there “will be an earthquake” if he gets a chance to speak.

The opposition parties may have upped their attack on the PM but Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav praised Modi in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Mulayam Singh Yadav surprised many when he wished that Modi gets re-elected aas PM. “I want to congratulate the prime minister. He has taken efforts to take everyone along. I want all the members to get elected again and you become the PM again,” he said.

Modi thanked the SP founder for his “blessings” ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. “This House scrapped more than 1,400 laws. There was a jungle of laws. This is a good beginning, much more is to be done…And, Mulayamji has given his blessings for the same,” said Modi .

Claiming that India’s confidence is brimming and at an all-time high, he praised both the government and the opposition for the work achieved during his tenure. PM Modi said that it was the first time in the last 30 years that a non-Congress government had been formed and that too with a majority.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 17:13 IST