In Mann ki Baat, Modi urges people to cherish and preserve Sanskrit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said “Sanskrit helps nurture knowledge and also national unity, strengthens it”.

Addressing the 80th edition of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’, Prime Minister Modi said, “Through its thoughts and medium of literary texts, Sanskrit helps nurture knowledge and also national unity, strengthens it. Sanskrit literature comprises the divine philosophy of humanity and knowledge which can captivate anyone’s attention.”

He also drew the country’s attention to the popularity that Sanskrit enjoys across the world.“It is taught across the world from Ireland to Thailand, from Russia to Sydney.”

“Sanskrit language also plays an important role in the strengthening of cultural relations between India and Ireland and between India and Thailand here in the east. Dr Chirapat Prapandavidya and Dr Kusuma Rakshamani, both of them are playing a very important role in the promotion of the Sanskrit language in Thailand. They have also carried out comparative studies in the literature of Thai and Sanskrit languages. Another such professor is Shriman Boris Zakharin, who teaches Sanskrit at Moscow State University in Russia. He has published many research papers and books. He has also translated many books from Sanskrit to Russian,” stated Prime Minister.

He said the efforts made in recent times have brought a new awareness about Sanskrit. “It is our collective duty to cherish our heritage, preserve it, pass it on to the new generation.... and future generations also have a right to it. Now is the time to increase everyone’s efforts for these works as well. Friends, if you know of any such person engaged in this kind of effort if you have any such information, then please share the information related to them on social media with #CelebratingSanskrit,” PM Modi urged.

Further, commemorating the 116th birth anniversary of legendary Hockey player Major Dhyanchand, which is celebrated as national sports day, the PM urged the youth of the country to keep striving for excellence whether it is in the field of sports, space or startups.

“Major Dhyanchand established India in the sport of Hockey,” he said. “We may win many laurels, but the nation has always craved for a win in Hockey. Major Dhyanchand showed us the way, now we must continue to progress on it.” The PM also highlighted India’s performance in he Tokyo Olympics, where the country performed it best by winning seven medals.

The PM also highlighted the forays made by young Indian entrepreneurs in the field of space. “There are so many college, university students and those in the private sector who are laying the foundation for the new developments in space that will take place in the future,” he said.

Drawing attention to India’s growing startup ecosystem, Modi said that the youngsters of today aren’t and should not be afraid to take risks. “Just a little while ago, we were talking about India’s stake in the toy market, now so many young entrepreneurs are working to innovate in the field.”

He also urged the country to continuously maintain its commitment to the Swacchh Bharat, or Clean India campaign and appreciated Indore and Sivaganga’s (Tamil Nadu) contribution to the same.

(with agency inputs)