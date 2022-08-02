In National Herald case, ED raids follow Sonia Gandhi questioning last week

In the National Herald Case, at least 14 locations - across the country - were searched on Tuesday days after Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was questioned, officials said. This includes the Herald House publishing unit in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sonia Gandhi’s questioning in the case by the Enforcement Directorate had triggered huge protests last week in several parts of the country by the Congress workers as the party alleged misuse of the central probe agencies by the government. Three rounds of Congress chief's questioning have been carried out so far. She was questioned after her recovery from coronavirus and hospitalization due to the illness.

Rahul Gandhi, who was questioned before his mother in the case, was detained with many other top leaders amid the massive demonstrations in the national capital.

The National Herald newspaper was founded by Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister, in 1938 amid the fight against British colonial rule.

The corruption case was filed after complaints from the BJP's Subramaniam Swamy about 10 years ago. The Gandhis have been accused of financial fraud.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are allegations of misappropriation of funds as the Associated Journals Limited - which published the daily - was taken over by Young Indian Pvt Limited, after a continued spell of financial challenges.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal have also been quizzed in the case. Rahul Gandhi was quizzed last month.

Labelling it as "political witch-hunt", the Congress had announced countrywide demonstrations when fresh summons were sent to the Gandhis. Dramatic videos of standoffs between the party workers and cops and demonstrations on rail tracks, streets among other places have emerged since then.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON