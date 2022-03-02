In pics: Indians evacuated from Ukraine through Moldova

First visuals of stranded Indians leaving Moldova emerged as authorities are carrying out evacuation from the war-torn region. The team sent by the ministry of external affairs from India is there to assist the evacuees in crossing the border through Romania. From there the Indians will be evacuated to India. In the photos, the evacuees can be seen on the bus.

The Moldova route was recently opened by the Ukrainian government for evacuations.

On Wednesday, government sent three aircrafts to for evacuation operations and to send relief package for Ukraine. (Sourced)

From Moldova, the stranded Indians will be taken to Romania. (Sourced)

The Indian government has sent a team along with Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to assist with the evacuation work. (Sourced)

Ukraine is in the middle of fierce conflict with Russia after its President Vladimir Putin launched a full-blown invasion on its ex-Soviet neighbour. Within a week, the crisis escalated quickly with Russian forces encircling the key cities including the capital Kyiv, threatening a collapse of the Ukrainian government. However, the Ukrainian military is putting up an equal fight against the Russian forces and have refused to bow down.

As part of the 'Operation Ganga' mission, special flights are being operated to facilitate returns of the stranded Indians free of cost from the conflict-hit nation. The first such evacuation flight carrying 219 Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai on February 26. So far, seven such flights have landed in the country so far.

Union minister for civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia is monitoring the evacuation work from the ground. He arrived in Romania on Tuesday night. From there, he travelled to Moldova.

The government has set up 24x7 control centres to assist in the evacuation of Indian nationals through the border crossing points with Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

A dedicated Twitter Account (@opganga) under Operation Ganga has been made functional.