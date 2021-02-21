Home / India News / In poll-bound Bengal, TMC govt reduces petrol, diesel prices by Re 1
In poll-bound Bengal, TMC govt reduces petrol, diesel prices by Re 1

The TMC held three big roadshows in Kolkata on Sunday in protest against hike in fuel prices.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 09:29 PM IST
A supporter of Trinamool Congress party adjusts his face mask as he walks in a rally protesting fuel and cooking gas price hike in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)(AP)

In poll-bound Bengal where the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has made rise in fuel prices an election issue, the government on Sunday said the state’s sales tax on diesel and petrol would be reduced by a rupee from the midnight of February 22.

State finance minister Amit Mitra made the announcement at a virtual press conference, saying the move will provide some respite to people.

Till Saturday, petrol sold for 91.77 a litre in Kolkata while price of diesel was 84.55 a litre.

"The Centre earned 32.90 per litre in tax and cess from petrol on February 20, while the state got around 18.46. For each litre of diesel, the Centre earned was 31.80 per litre as against 12.77 earned by the state," Mitra said.

Mitra alleged that the Centre had imposed cess to avoid devolution with states, which he said was "against the characteristics of federalism".

The TMC held three big roadshows in Kolkata on Sunday in protest against hike in fuel prices. The Congress and the Left parties had been highlighting the issue since last week.

Assembly polls in Bengal will be held in March-April.

