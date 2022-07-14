In Rahul Gandhi's 'New Dictionary' jibe, 'Tanashah shed crocodile tears'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday joined the chorus against the "gag order" from the Lok Sabha secretariat and in a jibe at 'New India' redefined what unparliamentary stands for. 'Unparliamentary' stands for words used in discussions and debates which "correctly" describe the PM's handling of the government, now banned from being spoken, the image Rahul Gandhi shared read. It also offered an example of an unparliamentary sentence: "Jumlajeevi Tanashah shed Crocodile Tears when his lies and incompetence were exposed", with the "unparliamentary" words marked in bold. Also Read: 'Will use these words, suspend me": Derek O'Brien on 'unparliamentary' language

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'Baith jaiye, prem se boliye': Mahua Moitra's jab on 'unparliamentary' words row

Words that have been banned

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, use of terms like 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' and even commonly used words like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' will henceforth be considered unparliamentary in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Quoting sources, ANI reported that if there are words that are not in accordance with the decorum of the House, then it's the jurisdiction of the Chair to expunge it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Who said what on 'unparliamentary' row:

Derek O'Brien: "Session begins in a few day. Gag order issued on MPs Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent. I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy."

Priyanka Chaturvedi: "Since speaking these words from the report will be considered unparliamentary, just leaving it here with Wah Modiji, Wah!"

Jairam Ramesh: "All words used to describe the reality of the Modi government will now be considered unparliamentary. “What next Vishguru?”

Mahua Moitra: "Baith jaiye. Baith Jaiye. Prem se boliye. New list of unparliamentary words for LS & RS does not include Sanghi. Basically govt taken all words used by opposition to describe how BJP destroying India & banned them."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: "The intention of the government is such that when it does corruption, it should be called masterstroke. You can't say 'jumlajeevi' to one who throws rhetoric like '2 crore jobs', 'doubling farmers' income'. You will have to say 'Thank you'. Who used the word 'andolanjeevi' in Parliament for our farmers?"

Raghav Chadha: “This revised list of unparliamentary words is itself unparliamentary. This shows GoI is fearful of the truth. Words like 'jumlajeevi' became unparliamentary while 'andolanjeevi' remains there.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON