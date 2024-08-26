In response to Mamata's letter, Centre slams her over women's safety: ‘Failed…’

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has rebuked the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government for its alleged failure to implement crucial safety measures for women and girls. Union minister Annapurna Devi said the West Bengal government has failed to establish 11 fast-track courts despite 48,600 pending rape and POCSO cases.

Women and child development minister Annapurna Devi said that the state has failed to establish the remaining 11 fast-track special courts, despite a backlog of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases.

“As of 30.06.2024, 752 FTSCs including 409 exclusive POCSO Courts are functional in 30 States/UTs which have disposed of more than 2,53,000 cases since the inception of scheme. Under the scheme, the State of West Bengal was allocated a total of 123 FTSCs, which included 20 exclusive POCSO Courts and 103 combined FTSCs dealing with both rape and POCSO Act cases. However, none of these courts had been operationalized till mid-June, 2023,” NDTV quoted the minister's letter to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

“The State of West Bengal communicated its willingness to participate in the Scheme vide letter dated 08.06.2023, committing to start 7 FTSCs. Under the revised target, West Bengal has been allocated 17 FTSCs, of which only 6 exclusive POCSO Courts have been operationalised as of 30.06 2024. In spite of a pendency of 48,600 rape and POCSO cases in West Bengal, the State Government has not taken any steps to start the remaining 11 FTSCS. Action in this regard is pending with the state government,” the report said Annapurna Devi mentioned this in her letter.

The Union minister also said that West Bengal failed to implement key emergency helplines such as the Women Helpline (WHL), Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) and Child Helpline.

“Recognizing the need for Helplines as first responders in the golden hour to a woman or child in distress, Women Helpline (WHL) 181, Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) -112, Child Helpline 1098, Cyber Crime Helpline - 1930 have been put in place in the last few years. The WHL and Child Helplines have been integrated with ERSS also. But, unfortunately the people of the State of West Bengal cannot utilize this facility as the State Government has not implemented the WHL despite many requests and reminders from Gol,” the letter reportedly reads.

Annapurna Devi's response followed Mamata Banerjee's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, calling for a stringent central law to punish rapists.

In her letter, the Trinamool Congress supremo cited data indicating that 90 rape cases occur daily across the country with many victims also being murdered.

“It is horrifying to see this trend. It shakes the confidence and conscience of society and the nation. It is our bounden duty to put an end to it so that women feel safe and secure. Such a serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed comprehensively through stringent central legislation that prescribes exemplary punishment for those involved in these dastardly crimes,” Banerjee wrote in her letter and proposed the establishment of fast-track special courts to handle such cases.

She suggested to ensure quick justice, trials should preferably be completed within 15 days.

With PTI inputs