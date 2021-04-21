In second wave, India has twice the number of 2020's active Covid-19 cases: Govt

India's second wave of coronavirus is more virulent than the first wave as the country is witnessing twice the number of maximum active Covid-19 cases seen last year, officials said on Wednesday.

"There are 21,57,000 active cases in India currently i.e. twice the number of maximum active 19 Covid-19 cases last year," Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in a press conference.

On Wednesday, India witnessed a jump of 295,041 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 2,023 deaths in the last 24 hours, both figures are the highest ever since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data released by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.