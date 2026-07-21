'In touch with Indian partners': Kremlin's response after Indian seafarers killed in Russian strike

The Kremlin on Tuesday stated it was in touch with Indian authorities after four Indian nationals were killed in a Russian strike in the Black Sea.

This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Navy on July 19, 2026 shows the destroyed civilian cargo ship Golden Leo on the Black Sea, following an alleged Russian missile strike. (AFP)

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A missile strike on a Black Sea cargo ship as it was leaving the port of Odesa in Ukraine killed at least 10 people, including four Indians.

The remarks from Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov follow New Delhi's summons of the Russian chargé d’affaires over the incident.

As per Ukraine, Kyiv said Russia hit the Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship manned by a crew from India and Syria, with three cruise missiles.

As per the Ministry of External Affairs, along with the four Indian nationals who were killed, one was hospitalised in a critical condition.

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{{^usCountry}} "Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected," the MEA stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected," the MEA stated. {{/usCountry}}

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“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," it added further.

In addition to this, India summoned the senior-most Russian diplomat to convey an “unequivocal condemnation” of a Russian attack on the merchant vessel.

As reported by HT, Russian chargé d’affaires Vladimir Ladanov was summoned to the external affairs ministry in full public glare, with TV crews filming his arrival on Tuesday morning.

The ministry “conveyed India’s grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation of the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo on 19 July 2026, which resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian lives”, an official readout said.