In UP's Agra, teens shoot teacher in leg, brands themselves as ‘gangster’

ByHT News Desk
Oct 06, 2023 01:27 PM IST

The teenagers warned they would return after six months to shoot their teacher again.

A teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Agra was shot in the leg allegedly by two of his students, the police said on Friday. The students, identified as Tarun and Uttam, later recorded a video branding themselves as"gangsters" and warned that they would return after six months to shoot their teacher again.

"I will return after six months. I have to shoot him 40 times, 39 remain," one of the teenagers says in the video, which has gone viral on social media.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sonam Kumar said that the incident took place on Thursday outside a coaching center in Khandoli town in the rural belt of Agra.

The two students had called their teacher, Sumit, outside his coaching centre, before shooting him in the leg. He is undergoing treatment, the police said.

“The students are in police custody. They both were arrested on Friday morning after a case was registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code," Kumar said.

According to the police, one of the students was upset that Sumit informed about his family about his affair with a girl at the coaching center.

The accused even threatened the brother of the teacher on the phone before the firing incident, the police said. The two students had joined the coaching center in Khandoli two years ago, while appearing for their high school exams.

