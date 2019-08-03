In video, Odisha woman kicks 7-year-old grandson, stands on his leg to punish him

india

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 00:06 IST

A video of a woman battering her 7-year-old grandson in coastal Balasore district over some mischief went viral on social media, resulting in the boy’s rescue by the district child welfare committee on Saturday.

The woman, Brundabati Chand is seen kicking her grandson and standing on his legs while he writhes in pain and begs for forgiveness. In the video purportedly shot by a relative, Chand is also seen kicking the small boy on his face.

The incident was videotaped Friday and became talk of the town after going viral on Saturday.

Officials of Balasore district child welfare committee said the women used to beat him up frequently.

“The boy’s parents work as daily labourers in Mumbai and left their son with his grandmother. When we saw the video, we were shocked. We will take necessary action in this regard,” said Bhagirathi Barik, chairperson of Balasore child welfare committee.

The woman has been detained for questioning. She told the CWC members that she got angry when the boy did not sit down to study after returning from tuition and spilled a glass of milk. “He is just a kid but always gets angry. So I beat him up,” she said.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 22:46 IST