Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Incessant rains lash Kerala, 'orange alert' issued in nine districts

PTI |
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 02:31 pm IST

The IMD issued an 'orange alert' for the following districts: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Incessant rainfall across several parts of Kerala on Sunday led to rising water levels in rivers and dams and caused waterlogging in low-lying areas, prompting the IMD to issue an orange alert for nine districts in the state.

A 'yellow alert' is also issued for the remaining five districts of Kerala.(PTI)
A 'yellow alert' was issued for the remaining five districts of Kerala.

An 'orange alert' indicates "very heavy rainfall" between 11 cm and 20 cm, while a 'yellow alert' indicates "heavy rainfall" between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The IMD also forecast moderate rainfall, with strong surface winds occasionally gusting up to 40 kmph, likely at one or two places in all districts of the state.

In Palakkad, as water levels in various dams rose, shutters were opened to release excess water.

According to the Palakkad district administration, the dams where shutters were opened include Malampuzha, Mangalam, Siruvani, Meenkara, and Pothundi.

Meanwhile, the Irrigation Design and Research Board (IDRB) issued 'danger alerts' for the Manimala and Mogral rivers in Pathanamthitta and Kasaragod districts, respectively, as water levels rose significantly.

Residents living along the banks of these rivers were advised to remain vigilant and be prepared to move to safer locations as per the instructions of the authorities.

