Include ancient wisdom of yoga in school curriculum, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday suggested to the NCERT to include the ancient wisdom of Yoga in school curriculum.

“Yoga is an integral part of health, wellness and physical education. I suggest that NCERT should include the ancient wisdom of Yoga in our curriculum. While we are in the process of developing the National Curriculum Framework, we must prioritise yoga right from early childhood care and education to class 12,” the minister said. Pradhan was addressing the inaugural session of the National Yoga Olympiad-2022 conducted jointly by the Union education ministry and NCERT.

He also suggested that NCERT should conduct yoga Olympiads at the school, block, district and state levels. “Involving school students from every block will further the legacy of yoga and also help in making yoga a lifestyle,” he added.

The minister stressed that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 lays special emphasis on the physical and emotional well-being of both students and teachers. “Yoga has served humanity in alleviating sufferings and building resilience, especially during the post-Covid-19 era,” he said.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the minister said that yoga is India’s gift to the world and it has gained tremendous popularity globally since the UN General Assembly adopted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal to celebrate 21st June as International Day of Yoga. “Yoga is uniting the world in the pursuit of good health and wellness,” he said.

The NCERT had conducted the first national yoga Olympiad in 2016. School students from across the country participated in it.