Now is the time to change the world and transform ourselves as citizens: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday from the ramparts of the Red Fort recounted the struggles of India’s freedom fighters.

He remembered the contributions of icons such as Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Laxmi Bai, Jawaharlal Nehru and Vallabhbhai Patel in attaining India freedom from British rule.

Lauding the youth of the nation, PM Modi then made a special mention to the medallist of the Tokyo Olympics who were present at the courtyard of the Red Fort. “Not only have the athletes won our hearts but have sown the seeds to inspire the generations to come," he said.

PM Modi then said August 14 would from now onward be observed as the ‘Bhibhajan Bibhishikha Divas’ (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day) in memory of the pain and sufferings faced by the people of India during the Partition in 1947.

The Prime Minister spoke on India’s efforts to vaccinate its people against the coronavirus disease and lauded the scientists for their contribution.

“We are proud of the fact that we didn’t have to depend on any other country for Covid-19 vaccines. Imagine what would have happened if India didn’t have its own vaccine,” PM Modi asked as he highlighted that India has the largest vaccination programme in the world.

“CoWin portal has been an example for the world. We have already vaccinated more than 54 crore people against Covid-19, and this was possible because our scientists made sure that we don't rely on anyone," PM Modi said from the Red Fort, even as he lamented the deaths of people who succumbed to the viral disease.

PM said that in the journey for India’s development, we don't have to limit our celebrations to 'Amrit Mahotsav' but the country needs to ensure that we meet our goals when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence. “Our goal is to develop a nation where we not only have the world-class infrastructure but also move ahead with the idea of 'minimum government, maximum governance," PM Modi stressed.

“The mission of the Amrit Kal is that no matter what the challenge is we should be ahead of the others,” PM Modi said, stressing that hard work and determination of the citizens that fuel India towards achieving its objective.

“We don’t have to wait for so long. We can start now, without wasting time. Now is the time, to change the world and transform us as a citizen,” PM Modi said.

"A time comes in the development journey of every country when that nation defines itself from a new end when it takes itself forward with new resolutions. Today, that time has come in India's development journey. 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. Now, 'Sabka Prayas' is important for the achievement of all our goals," Modi added.

Modi outlined the development schemes running in India, PM Modi said the Centre’s aim is to reach every section of the society.

"Benefits of many schemes that started in the last 7 years have reached the doorsteps of crores of poor. From Ujjwala to Ayushman Bharat, the poor of the nation knows the strength of their scheme. Today, the central schemes have picked up the pace and are reaching their goals,” the Prime Minister said, highlighting that India gave free ration to 80 crore people amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Modi stressed the need to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities. He added that as many as 4.5 crore people have access to piped drinking water within two years of India launching its ‘Har Ghar Jal’ mission as he said, “It is important to utilise the capabilities of India to its maximum potential to take it to new heights, in the 21st century. In order for us to achieve this, we have to hold hands of the section that is lagging behind and the area that needs attention. We have to bridge the gap between lives in villages and cities.”

Saying that development should be inclusive, the Prime Minister said from the eastern India, the northeast to the Himalayan region and the coastal belt or the tribal region would become a ‘big base for India’s development' in the future.

Laying stress on the connectivity of heart and infrastructure, Modi said that the work on connecting all the state capitals of the northeast with rail link was nearing completion.

The Prime Minister also said that medicine underwent a massive transformation and that the Centre's Ayushman Bharat made it possible for the people from the economically weaker section to gain access to quality and affordable healthcare.

Modi called for the citizens to utilise India's full capabilities to take it to new heights as he outlined the government's move to give reservation for people from Dalit, backward classes, tribal community as well as economically weak sections of general category. He also highlighted that reservation has been granted to the OBCs in medical education recently.

Shifting his focus on Jammu and Kashmir next, the Prime Minister said a delimitation commission was set for the northern Union territory and preparation were on hold assembly elections there soon. He said Indus Central University would make Ladakh a seat of higher education.

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, the Prime Minister said villages too would churn out digital entreprenuers soon as they take a leap of development. “Until a few years ago, many villages did not have facilities like road and electricity. Today the optical fiber network is powering internet to villages,” he said.