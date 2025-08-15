Independence Day 2025: PM Narendra Modi salutes Operation Sindoor heroes from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday used his Independence Day address from the Red Fort to laud the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, saying the mission struck “deep into Pakistani territory” and delivered a strong message to the country’s adversaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being accorded a Guard of Honour during the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on Friday, (PMO)

“I salute the valour of our bravehearts. Through Operation Sindoor, our soldiers have responded with a force beyond the enemy’s imagination. On April 22, terrorists from across the border targeted and killed innocent civilians after asking their religion. The entire nation was enraged,” PM Narendra Modi said while speaking on India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

“Destruction inflicted by our armed forces in Pakistan was so widespread, new revelations are being made every day,” Modi said, adding that India has decided that it will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore, we won't fall for "any blackmail".

“Nuclear blackmail has been continuing for a long time, but it will no longer be tolerated. If our enemies persist in such attempts, our armed forces will respond, on their own terms, at a time of their choosing, and by achieving the objectives they set. We are ready to give a befitting reply,” he said.