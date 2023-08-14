Independence Day quiz: Where was India's National flag hoisted for the 1st time?

India is gearing up to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on August 15- marking the country's independence from British Raj 76 years ago. The day honours our freedom fighters and their contribution for the country. Social gatherings, cultural events, hoisting the tricolour or tiranga, watching parades, citizens singing patriotic songs, and more will be witnessed on the day.

Where was India's National flag hoisted for the first time?

Parsee Bagan Square, Kolkata ✅

Independence Day: People participate in Tiranga Yatra ahead of 77th Independence Day celebrations.(PTI)

Red Fort, Delhi

Gateway of India, Mumbai

Jallianwala Bagh, Punjab

The journey of India's national flag traces back to August 7, 1906, when an early precursor, colored in green, yellow, and red, was unfurled at Parsee Bagan Square in Kolkata. This seminal design featured eight white lotuses, the words "Vande Mataram" in Devanagari script, a crescent moon, and a sun. Through the annals of the freedom struggle, the flag's design evolved, culminating in the adoption of its current form in 1947. The tapestry of its changes reflects the nation's evolving aspirations and identity.

