India abstains on UNGA resolution on Russia, says decision ‘consistent’

India on Thursday abstained as the UN General Assembly voted to adopt a resolution condemning “illegal so-called referendums” organised by Russia in four Ukrainian regions even as it reiterated deep concern at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The resolution, which declared that “attempted illegal annexation” of the regions of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine have no validity under international law, was adopted by a 143-5 vote in the 193-member General Assembly. Thirty-five countries, including India, abstained.

In an explanation of the country’s vote, India’s permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, said the country’s decision to abstain was “consistent with our well-thought-out national position”. There are also “other pressing issues” at play and some of them have not been adequately addressed in the resolution, she said.

“My prime minister has said unequivocally that this cannot be an era of war. With this firm resolve to strive for a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy, India has decided to abstain,” she said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Samarkand on September 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kamboj said India is “deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targeting of civilian infrastructure and deaths of civilians”. She added, “We have consistently advocated that no solution can ever be arrived at the cost of human lives. Escalation of hostilities and violence is in no one’s interest. We have urged that all efforts be made for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an urgent return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

Kamboj said the global order subscribed to by all UN member states is based on international law, the UN Charter and respect for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states. “These principles must be upheld, without exception,” she said.

Dialogue is the only answer to settling differences and disputes and the path to peace “requires us to keep all channels of diplomacy open”, Kamboj said. “We, therefore, sincerely hope for an early resumption of peace talks to bring about an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the conflict. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation,” she said, reiterating India’s stated position on the Ukraine conflict.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kamboj also highlighted how the Ukraine conflict has had widespread impacts on food and energy security, especially for developing countries.

“It is also unfortunate that as the trajectory of the Ukrainian conflict unfolds, the entire global south has suffered a substantial collateral damage. As developing countries face the brunt of the conflict’s consequences on fuel, food and fertiliser supplies, it is critical that the voice of global south be heard and their legitimate concerns duly addressed,” she said.

“We must therefore not initiate measures that further complicate a struggling global economy,” she added.

Kamboj reiterated external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s recent address to the annual session of the General Assembly in September, when he had said that India is “on the side of peace”, and will remain firmly there.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She also brushed aside efforts by Pakistan’s permanent representative to link the war in Ukraine to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, describing the remarks as an attempt to misuse the UN General Assembly.

“We have witnessed, unsurprisingly, yet again an attempt by one delegation to misuse this forum and make frivolous and pointless remarks against my country. Such statements deserve our collective contempt and sympathy for a mindset which repeatedly utters falsehoods,” she said.

“It is important, however, to set the record straight. The entire territory of Jammu and Kashmir is and always will be an integral part and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what the representative of Pakistan believes or covets. We call on Pakistan to stop cross-border terrorism so that our citizens can enjoy their right to life and liberty,” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON