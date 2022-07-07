India adds 18,930 Covid cases in last 24 hrs; active caseload nearing 1.2 lakh

India reported 18,930 Covid cases in 24 hours on Thursday. The cumulative national caseload is over 4.3 crore and active cases are nearly 1.2 lakh; the latter is 0.26% of total cases.

Health ministry data showed 14,650 patients had recovered and 35 died in the last 24 hours. Cumulative Covid-related deaths in the county so far are over 5.25 lakh.

Thursday's cases were 2,771 more than that of Wednesday's when 16,159 people tested positive for Covid. Twenty-eight patients died and nearly 15,400 recovered on Wednesday.

Also Read| India sees 23% jump in daily Covid tally with 16,159 cases; 28 new deaths added

On Tuesday, India recorded 13,086 Covid cases, 19 deaths and 12,456 recoveries.

The health ministry said on Wednesday that the country's daily positivity and weekly positivity rate stand at 4.32% and 3.86% respectively.

Over 4.38 lakh samples were tested for Covid in the last 24 hours and the total number of samples tested is over 86.53 crore.

The country's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.33 crore with over 11.4 lakh doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours, the health ministry added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail