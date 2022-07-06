India sees 23% jump in daily Covid tally with 16,159 cases; 28 new deaths added

India's daily Covid tally saw a 23% jump on Wednesday after 16,159 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the country has climbed to 4,35,47,809, according to the Union health ministry's dashboard.

Nearly 15,400 patients recuperated and 28 died due to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative count of recoveries and deaths to 4,29,07,327 and 5,25,270 respectively.

The active cases have climbed to 1,15,212 and constitute 0.26% of the total cases. The daily Covid positivity rate is at 3.56% while the weekly rate is at 3.84%, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the country recorded 13,086 Covid cases, 19 deaths and 12,456 recoveries. And on Monday, 16,135 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours while 24 died and nearly 14,000 recovered.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), over 4.54 lakh samples were tested for Covid in the last 24 hours and the total count is nearing 86.5 crore.

The country's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 198.20 crore with over 9.95 lakh doses administered to eligible beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry also said on Wednesday that more than 193.53 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far through the Centre's free-of-cost channel and direct state procurement category.

“More than 10.89 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered,” it added.

