2,380 cases, 56 deaths in 24 hours; 60% jump in Delhi: Today's 6 Covid updates

Coronavirus News Updates: India on Thursday reported 2,380 fresh cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), 15 per cent higher than the previous day. The number of total fatalities rose to 522,062 after 56 people succumbed to the viral disease in the last 24 hours, according to the data updated on Union health ministry's website.

With latest additions, the overall tally has now jumped to 43,049,974, the ministry data also showed.

India's daily Covid-19 tally had fallen below 1,000-mark on April 4, however, over the last few weeks it is seeing an uptick in cases as Delhi along with other major cities reported a Covid-19 surge.

Here are the latest updates on countrywide Covid-19 spread:

Active caseload sees jump

The country has an active caseload of 13,433 infections. An increase of 1,093 was recorded in the last 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections.

Delhi records 60% jump in daily infections

The national capital on Wednesday saw 60 per cent jump as the daily number of infections breached 1,000-mark. With this the city's caseload stands at 18,70,692.

National recovery rate unchanged

In terms of recoveries, 1,231 people recuperated in the last 24 hours. It took the total number of recoveries to 42,514,479. The recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, as per the latest ministry data.

Daily positivity rate jumps

The daily positbity rate has increased to 0.53 per cent, the ministry stated. While the weekly positivity rate 0.43 per cent.

Vaccination coverage exceeds 187.07 crore

On the inoculation front, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 187.07 crore. So far, more than 2,53,87,677 kids between the age of 12 to 14 have been administered with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Similarly, 2,37,279 precaution doses have been administered in age group 18-59 years so far.

Total tests so far

The country has tested more than 83.33 crore samples for the Covid-19, out of this, 449,114 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

