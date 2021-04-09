Home / India News / India administers over 94 mn Covid vaccine doses; 43 mn doses in stock
India administers over 94 mn Covid vaccine doses; 43 mn doses in stock

In all, 94,096,689 doses have been given in the country till now. This includes 8,974,122 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,448,206 who have got their second dose as well
UPDATED ON APR 09, 2021 11:04 AM IST
A medical worker inoculates a nurse with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad. (File photo)

India had administered 94 million vaccine doses across the country by Thursday evening even as several states continued to warn that they would run out of their stock soon. Union health minister assured the nation on Thursday that more than 43 million vaccine doses are in stock or in the pipeline.

In all, 94,096,689 doses have been given in the country till now. This includes 8,974,122 healthcare workers who have had their first dose and 5,448,206 who have got their second dose as well. Then, 9,809,525 frontline workers have had their first dose while 4,541,636 have got their second dose too. In the 45-59-year age group, 25,955,762 people have got their first dose and another 520,339 have had their second dose as well. In the 60+ category, 37,495,435 people have been administered their first dose while 1,351,664 have had their second dose as well.

In all, 3,473,083 vaccine doses were given on Thursday, till 8pm. Of this, 3,081,621 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 391,462 beneficiaries received their second dose as well, as per the provisional report.

India on Friday reported a single-day spike of 131,968 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total infection tally to 13,060,542, while the number of active cases has been pushed to 979,608. This is the fourth time India’s 24-hour tally breached the 100,000-mark, forcing many states to impose curbs. While MP announced a weekend lockdown, Karnataka announced a night curfew in six cities. Tamil Nadu banned all religious gatherings from April 10 till the 30th, and UP also imposed night curfew in some districts.

