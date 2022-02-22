Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tensions escalate, India again asks Indian students to leave Ukraine

The move followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise the independence of Moscow-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. (REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 22, 2022 02:16 PM IST
ByRezaul H Laskar

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday again advised Indian students to leave Ukraine “in the interest of their safety” following an increase in tensions over a potential invasion by Russia. It is the third such advisory in the past week.

The move followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognise the independence of Moscow-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and his order to send Russian troops to these areas.

“Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities [regarding their classes],” the Indian embassy said in a brief statement posted on its social media accounts.

The embassy said it had received a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by medical universities in Ukraine. The embassy said it is engaged with Ukrainian authorities for “streamlining of [the] education process for Indian students”.

The embassy had issued two advisories since February 15, following a spike in concerns over the situation in Ukraine. On Sunday, India advised its nationals, especially students and others whose stay is not essential, to leave Ukraine even as the government decided to pull out the families of embassy officials.

Indian officials, however, are still in place and the embassy continues to function and monitor developments closely, people familiar with the matter said.

New Delhi has repeatedly said that one of its priorities is ensuring the safety and well-being of more than 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, including professionals, businessmen, and some 18,000 students. Control rooms have been established at the embassy in Kiev and the external affairs ministry in New Delhi to help the Indian nationals.

Air India will operate three flights on the Kiev-Delhi route on February 22, 24, and 26 because of the growing demand from the Indian community and students amid the mounting uncertainty.

On Tuesday, the Indian envoy to the United Nations, TS Tirumurti, expressed deep concern over the escalation of tension along Ukraine’s border with Russia during an emergency session of the UN Security Council. He called on all parties to exercise “utmost restraint” and to step up diplomatic efforts to find a “mutually amicable solution” to the crisis in eastern Europe.

Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

