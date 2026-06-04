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India ahead of US in solar capacity additions in 2025: Govt

India recorded more than 37 GW of solar additions in 2025, compared with the US’s 34 GW, propelling it past the US into the No. 2 position globally.

Published on: Jun 04, 2026 07:08 am IST
By Jayashree Nandi, New Delhi
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India has become the world’s second-largest solar growth market, overtaking the US in annual solar capacity addition in 2025, new and renewable energy minister Pralhad Joshi said on Wednesday.

The Charanka Solar Park in Patan district of Gujarat.(Reuters)

“India’s solar growth story is setting global benchmarks. In 2025, India surpassed the US in annual solar capacity additions to become the world’s 2nd largest solar growth market. As the fastest-growing major solar market, India is driving record capacity additions through strong policy support, innovation and world-class infrastructure,” he wrote on X.

“Under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India’s #CleanEnergy transition is accelerating, strengthening energy security, advancing sustainable development and reinforcing India’s position as a global leader in #RenewableEnergy. #IndiaRanks2InSolar,” he added.

Officials said the latest International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) report shows India recorded more than 37 GW of solar additions in 2025, compared with the US’s 34 GW, propelling it past the US into the No. 2 position globally.

The minister also highlighted that in July 2025, India reached its highest-ever renewable share in electricity generation, with renewables meeting 51.5% of the country’s total electricity demand of 203 GW.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jayashree Nandi

I write on the environment and climate crisis and I believe these are the most important stories of our times.

solar energy
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
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