India aims to boost coal output by up to 100 million tonnes, reopen closed mines

India is looking to boost its coal output by 75-100 million tonnes in the next two-to-three years by restarting closed mines, the country's coal secretary A K Jain said on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India, the world's second largest producer, importer and consumer of coal, produced 777.2 million tonnes of the fuel during the year ended March 2022 and burnt over a billion tonnes.

READ MORE | India sets coal import target of 19 million tons amid blackouts, crisis: Report

State-run Coal India, the world's largest coal miner, which produces 80% of India's coal, plans to increase annual output to 1 billion tonnes by 2024, from 622.6 million tonnes currently.