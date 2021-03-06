Home / India News / India airlifts Covid-19 vaccines to Somalia
India airlifts Covid-19 vaccines to Somalia

Under the Vaccine Maitri initiative, India has been providing coronavirus vaccines to its neighbouring countries.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:36 PM IST
Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made-in India vaccines and forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands. (Representative Image)(AFP)

Continuing its Vaccine Maitri initiative to assist countries in their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, India airlifted Made-in-India vaccines to the Horn of Africa - Somalia on Saturday.

The information about the consignment was shared by the External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar through his Twitter account. He tweeted, "Reaching across the Indian Ocean. Made in India vaccines arriving in Somalia."

Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made-in India vaccines and forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands.

