India among countries attending SCO national coordinators' meeting in Pakistan

A three-day meeting of the National Coordinators of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is underway in Islamabad to prepare for next year’s Council of Heads of State summit. India, a key SCO member, is attending the meeting with its National Coordinator Alok Dimri leading the delegation.

The SCO includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and China. (X/@ForeignOfficePk)

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The SCO includes Russia, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and China.

Pakistan’s National Coordinator Mohammad Faisal is chairing the meeting, which focuses on strengthening cooperation and coordination ahead of the SCO Heads of State summit, scheduled to be held in Islamabad in August 2027, news agency PTI reported.

The Indian delegation’s visit to Islamabad for the meeting is the first such visit since last year’s brief conflict between India and Pakistan.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar had earlier led an Indian delegation to Islamabad on October 15-16, 2024, for the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting.

Also Read: SCO summit in Bishkek: A look at the future trajectory

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{{^usCountry}} Pakistan’s foreign minister said the September 28-30 meeting would discuss a “wide range of issues relating to SCO cooperation and coordination”, including the “programme of activities under Pakistan's Chairmanship”, preparations for upcoming SCO meetings and events, and other matters on the organisation's agenda, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan’s foreign minister said the September 28-30 meeting would discuss a “wide range of issues relating to SCO cooperation and coordination”, including the “programme of activities under Pakistan's Chairmanship”, preparations for upcoming SCO meetings and events, and other matters on the organisation's agenda, according to PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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Pakistan holds the chairmanship of the SCO Council of Heads of State for 2026-27. According to the Foreign Office, its theme is “Turning Vision into Action: Connectivity, Innovation and Shared Prosperity.”

Under this theme, Pakistan plans to focus on improving connectivity, encouraging innovation, expanding economic cooperation and strengthening people-to-people ties.

"In this regard, Pakistan's Chairmanship would focus on promoting greater connectivity, fostering innovation, enhancing economic cooperation, and strengthening people-to-people contacts," the FO said.

It said it aims to turn the shared vision of SCO member states into practical and mutually beneficial initiatives. "Pakistan would work closely with all Member States and the SCO Secretariat to advance these priorities and further strengthen cooperation within the SCO," it said.

The Council of National Coordinators (CNC) meeting will provide an early platform for member states to coordinate as Pakistan begins its programme as chair of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

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The meeting will also help prepare for various high-level engagements and activities during Pakistan’s chairmanship, including the SCO Council of Heads of State meeting scheduled for August 2027.

SCO Summit in Bishkek

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 26th SCO Summit in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek, where he urged Shanghai SCO states to shun “double standards” while unitedly countering the challenge of terrorism.

He also spoke of India’s vision for the SCO based on security, connectivity and opportunity and said the grouping, which has completed 25 years, should now focus on translating cooperation into tangible outcomes that benefit the people of the grouping’s 10 member countries.

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(With PTI inputs)