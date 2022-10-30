India among leading nations: PM Modi on solar power, 1st solar village

India is among the leading nations in generating electricity from solar energy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Addressing the 94th episode of his Mann ki Baat radio programme, PM Modi said, “Today, solar energy is one such topic, in which the entire world sees its future. And for Indians, Sun has not only been worshipped for centuries but has also been at the centre of our lifestyle.” He made the comments as devotees in many parts of India celebrate Chhath when Surya Devta - or Sun God - is worshipped.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| 'When India was denied space tech…': PM on ISRO feat, increasing self-reliance

“Linking its traditional experience with modern science, India is amongst the leading nations in generating electricity from solar energy,” PM Modi added. The Prime Minister added that solar energy has transformed the lives of the poor and middle class in India.

PM Modi also mentioned the examples of a few farmers of the union government's Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM Kusum) scheme, who are using solar energy for agricultural purposes.

A few weeks back, Modi declared Gujarat’s Modhera village the country’s first fully solar-powered village. According to the Gujarat government, more than 1,000 solar panels have been installed on houses in Modhera, generating electricity round the clock for the villagers. An important takeaway is that the villagers will be provided with solar electricity at zero cost.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During Sunday's Mann ki Baat, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the Modhera village and said, “Most of the houses in this solar village are now generating electricity from solar energy. Now many houses in the village do not have to pay electricity bills at the end of the month. Instead, they are receiving cheques as income from solar power.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON