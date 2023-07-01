India, Pakistan exchange lists of civilian prisoners, fishermen

India and Pakistan on Saturday exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their custody, with New Delhi seeking to expedite the repatriation of 254 Indian fishermen and four civilians who have completed their prison terms.

India and Pakistan flags (Reuters Photo)

Under the provisions of the 2008 Agreement on Consular Access, the two sides exchange lists of prisoners in each other’s custody twice a year, on January 1 and July 1, through diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Islamabad.

The Indian side also sought the “early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, missing Indian defence personnel, and fishermen along with their boats from Pakistan’s custody”, according to a statement issued by the external affairs ministry.

India shared a list of 343 civilian prisoners and 74 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed to be Pakistanis, the statement said.

Pakistan shared a list of 42 civilian prisoners and 266 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or believed to be Indians.

“In this context, Pakistan was asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 254 Indian fishermen and four Indian civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence,” the statement said.

Pakistan was also asked to provide immediate consular access to the “remaining 12 fishermen and 14 civilian prisoners in Pakistan’s custody, who are believed to be Indian”.

The Pakistani side was further “requested to ensure the safety, security and welfare of all Indian and believed to be Indian civilian prisoners and fishermen, pending their release”.

The statement said India remains committed to addressing on priority all humanitarian matters, including those related to prisoners and fishermen in each other’s country.

“In this context, India has urged Pakistan to expedite necessary action at its end to confirm the nationality status of 62 believed to be Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen, whose repatriation is pending for want of nationality confirmation from Pakistan,” the statement said.

The statement noted that 2,559 Indian fishermen and 63 Indian civilian prisoners have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014. This included 398 Indian fishermen and five civilian prisoners repatriated so far this year.

