India and UK hold first 2+2 dialogue of senior officials

New Delhi: India and the UK discussed the possibilities for collaboration in trade, investment, defence, critical technologies and civil aviation during their maiden 2+2 foreign affairs and defence dialogue in New Delhi on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak. (Reuters/file photo)

India has a 2+2 dialogue, either at the level of senior officials or ministers, with close strategic partners such as the US, Japan, Australia and Russia. The dialogue between India and the UK featured senior defence and foreign policy officials of the two sides.

The two sides discussed possibilities for further collaboration, particularly in trade and investment, defence, critical and emerging technologies, civil aviation, health, energy, culture and strengthening the peoples’ connect, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

India and the UK also considered the possibility of enhancing collaboration in counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief and maritime security.

The officials exchanged assessments on recent international developments, including in the Indo-Pacific region, in view of the shared vision of the two countries for peace, stability and prosperity and for a “free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific”, the statement said.

The 2+2 dialogue is a mechanism to discuss and review all aspects of the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership. Both delegations expressed satisfaction at regular high-level political exchanges and interactions that have provided guidance and momentum to multifaceted ties.

The officials also expressed satisfaction at progress in diverse areas of the India-UK Roadmap 2030, including economic cooperation, defence and security, people-to-people ties, and regional and multilateral cooperation.

The Indian delegation was co-chaired by Piyush Srivastava, joint secretary (Europe West) in the external affairs ministry and Vishwesh Negi, joint secretary (international cooperation) in the defence ministry. The British team was co-chaired by Ben Mellor, India director in the Indian Ocean directorate of the foreign ministry, and Lt Gen Rob Magowan, deputy chief of defence staff (finance and military capability).

The two sides will report on the outcomes of the 2+2 dialogue to higher bilateral mechanisms such as the foreign office consultations and defence consultative group. They will hold the second meeting of the dialogue in the UK in 2024.

