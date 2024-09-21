India formally joins international alliance for big cats’ conservation

New Delhi: The Union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the proposal of India to become a member country of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) by signing and ratification of the Framework Agreement on the establishment of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), the union environment ministry said in a statement on Friday. On the occasion of commemorating 50 years of India’s Project Tiger on April 9, 2023 the Prime Minister launched an International Big Cat Alliance aiming at securing the future of cats (Getty Images)

So far four countries have become member of IBCA including India, Nicaragua, Eswatini and Somalia. Twenty-four countries (including India) have consented to be members of IBCA and nine international organizations have also consented to be partner organization of IBCA.

On the occasion of commemorating 50 years of India’s Project Tiger on April 9, 2023 the Prime Minister launched an International Big Cat Alliance aiming at securing the future of cats -- tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, puma, jaguar and the cheetah.

The Union cabinet in its meeting held on February 29 approved the establishment of International Big Cat Alliance with Headquarters in India with a one-time budgetary support of ₹150 crore for a period of five years from 2023-24 to 2027-28.

The copy of the signed framework agreement was handed over by IG Forests, MoEFCC to Interim Head of IBCA, SP Yadav on Friday. The International Big Cat Alliance aims to be multi-country, multi-agency coalition of 95 big cat range countries, non-range countries interested in big cat conservation, conservation partners and scientific organizations working in the field of big cat conservation besides business groups and corporates willing to contribute to the cause of big cats, to establish networks and develop synergies in a focused manner so as to bring to a common platform a centralized repository of successful practices and personnel, backed by financial support which can be leveraged to strengthen the conservation agenda in the field to arrest decline in big cat population and reverse the trend.

All UN member countries are eligible for becoming the member of IBCA. Framework Agreement has been approved by the Cabinet last week and India became a member of IBCA.

“The alliance focuses on sustainable use of natural resources and mitigates challenges emanating from climate change. By safeguarding big cats and their habitats, the IBCA contributes to natural climate adaptation, water and food security and well-being of thousands of communities reliant on these ecosystems. IBCA would instil cooperation among countries for mutual benefit and immensely contribute in furthering long-term conservation agenda. India becoming a founder member of International Big Cat Alliance is a great moment that demonstrates country’s leadership in conservation and sustenance of Big Cats. It will definitely help in mutual benefit and understanding in the areas of Big Cats conservation across the globe,” the environment ministry statement said.