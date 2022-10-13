India asks Canada to denounce and stop Nov 6 Khalistan Referendum

India has asked Canada to denounce the so-called “Khalistan Referendums” by proscribed terrorist organization “Sikh for Justice” on November 6 at Ontario and act against those who promote terror and violence against the largest democracy in the world. It has asked the Justin Trudeau government to stop the so-called referendum and ensure that no Canadian government property is used to spew hatred or call for violence against Indian people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, the High Commission in Ottawa served a demarche’ on the Executive Director of Global Affairs Canada in Ontario stating that the November 6 so-called referendum in Paul Coffey Arena in Mississauga would be the second unlawful exercise after the proscribed SFJ had organized another such exercise on September 18 at Brampton, Ontario. India has informed Canada that such anti-India activities were being promoted by violent terrorist organizations that advocate the killing of innocent civilians.

Though its High Commission, New Delhi has reminded the Justin Trudeau government that both the countries had agreed at the highest levels, not to allow the use of their territories for activities detrimental to each other’s security and national interest. The Canadian government had earlier conveyed in writing to New Delhi that it does not recognize such so-called “referendums” vide a note verbale on September 16, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New Delhi in fact has requested the Canadian government to denounce in strongest terms such attempts at promoting violence and threatening the territorial integrity of India. It has asked the Trudeau government to ensure that Canadian territory is not used for activities that promote terror, violence against the people of India and undermine its national security.

While the Canadian government is expected to resort to plea that it cannot stop free airing of views as part of liberal speech, the Indian High Commission has informed their counterparts that the referendum organizers are trying to polarize the Indian community and radicalize Sikh students by asking them to vote in the Nov 6 exercise. It has pointed out that the outreach of organizers to enlist Indian students was a matter of grave concern as this action by proscribed SFJ will politicize Indian students by dividing them on religious lines apart from taking politics to campuses and vitiating the peaceful environment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While India time and again has asked Canada and the US to take action against SFJ’s terrorist leader G S Pannu through security and diplomatic channels, the two countries inexplicably have looked the other way.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON