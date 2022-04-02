Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India, Australia ink trade pact to boost ties, PM Modi says ‘watershed moment’
india news

India, Australia ink trade pact to boost ties, PM Modi says ‘watershed moment’

This is the third time in the last few weeks that PM Modi met Australia's Scott Morrison in the last few weeks. 
PM Modi held a vitual meeting on Saturday. (Twitter )
Published on Apr 02, 2022 10:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India and Australia inked a key trade pact on Saturday to boost economic ties. "Consensus on such an important agreement in such a short period of time shows the mutual trust between the two countries. This is truly a watershed moment for our bilateral relations," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. This is the third time in the last few weeks that PM Modi met Australia's Scott Morrison virtually.

“The pace and scale of our cooperation since we announced our comprehensive, strategic partnership has been remarkable. Some USD 282 million in new initiatives my government has announced including at the summit which will drive our expanding cooperation,” Morrison said on Saturday. 

Ahead of the inking of the trade deal, the Australian prime minister had said it represented “one of the biggest economic doors there is to open in the world today". 

The new pact, according to news agency Reuters, removes tariffs on more than 85 per cent of Australian goods exports to India, worth A$12.6 billion, rising to almost 91 per cent over 10 years. Tariffs will be scrapped on sheep meat, wool, copper, coal, alumina, fresh Australian rock lobster, and some critical minerals and non-ferrous metals to India. It will see 96 per cent of Indian goods imports enter Australia duty-free.

RELATED STORIES

(With inputs from Reuters, ANI) 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi australia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP