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India, Australia underscore maritime freedom and supply chain security in high-level talks

India, Australia underscore maritime freedom and supply chain security in high-level talks

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 03:08 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, India and Australia on Monday underscored the importance of freedom of navigation, overflight and unimpeded maritime trade amid disruptions in energy supply chains following the West Asia crisis as well as concerns over China's increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.

India, Australia underscore maritime freedom and supply chain security in high-level talks

These issues figured prominently during wide-ranging talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles in New Delhi.

The two ministers affirmed the importance of enhancing cooperation with regional partners to help maintain a free, open, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific while emphasising the strategic importance of defence industrial collaboration and engagement between India and Australia.

Following the talks, Singh and Marles announced that the two countries would begin developing a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the provision of defence articles and defence services as the next step in deepening defence industrial collaboration.

"The ministers discussed advancements in bilateral maritime security cooperation and efforts to finalise the Joint Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap," a joint statement said.

It said Singh and Marles agreed to progress the collaborative maritime domain awareness activities by maritime patrol aircraft and explore opportunities to enhance undersea domain awareness.

Singh and Marles expressed strong support for the Quad Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration initiative, to be implemented initially in the Indian Ocean Region as well as through subject matter expert exchanges and tabletop exercises.

In a social media post, Singh described his meeting with Marles as "excellent".

"Together we reviewed the full range of bilateral defence cooperation and discussed ways and means to enhance it further. The India-Australia Defence Partnership is poised to make steady progress in the years to come," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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