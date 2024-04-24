INDIA bloc making one year-one PM formula to destroy country: Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the INDIA bloc is mulling a one-year prime minister formula as they could not reach any consensus on one prime minister face -- citing news reports. Addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Betul, Modi said while he has been working on the first 100-day work after coming to power, the opposition alliance does not even have a PM face. "The country should know who is their PM face. On our side, you have Modi in front of you, with a track report of 10 years. The opposition looked for a PM face, but could not find one. Now some media reports said they are discussing one-year-one PM formula which means five prime ministers in five years. What will happen to the country?" Modi asked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Betul on Wednesday.

"This means they are now auctioning the PM's chair. One person will sit in the chair. And four others will wait for his term to end. This sounds like Mungerilal ke haseen sapne (daydreaming) but this is not 'haseen'. This is a very scary proposal which will destroy the country. This will shatter all your dreams," the prime minister said.

Ahead of the second phase of the voting on April 26, the battle has become intense with PM Modi claiming that Congress said in its manifesto that it would "snatch" wealth and redistribute -- which has been dismissed by the Congress.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar was against religion-based reservation. Our Constitution makers brainstormed and concluded that a religion-based quota was not possible. But Congress always wanted to snatch the quota from SC/ST/OBCs and give it to its favourite vote bank. When the Congress was in the Centre, it started a religion-based quota in Andhra Pradesh. It was not successful but they are still in that game. In Karnataka, they tried to steal the OBC quota and made all Muslims OBCs," Modi said.

"In their manifesto, Congress talked about religion-based reservation. Recently, Telangana chief minister has specifically said he would give reservations to Muslims. They can go to any extent to appease their votebank," Modi said.

Reiterating the "wealth distribution" issue, Narendra Modi said if someone has more than one car, motorcycle or one house, then the Congress will take the extra one through law. "If you have a house in the village and another in the city, the Congress will take one so that it can distribute that among its 'khaas' log. They want to do an x-ray of the country. They will investigate how much jewellery our mothers have. They will come up with a scheme to snatch mangalsutra. Congress leaders are openly saying this," the prime minister said.

"Another example of how the Congress wants to loot the country has surfaced today. A Congress leader who is also the advisor of the shahzade said inheritance tax should be introduced in India. This means that the Congress would snatch half of the property of your grandparents, and parents. Will you allow that?" Modi said.

On Congress distancing itself from the remark of Sam Pitroda, Modi said, "Now they are saying it is the advisor's personal opinion. But in 2011, Congress wanted to introduce the inheritance tax. A Congress minister at a Planning Commission meeting spoke in favour of this tax. Now the party can't distance itself from this."