INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Gyanesh Kumar's resignation demand, SIR in focus; posters against Oppn put up in Delhi

From the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge are likely to be present at the meeting. The Samajwadi Party is expected to be represented by Harendra Malik, while TMC leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are likely to attend, news agency ANI reported.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti are also among the leaders expected to participate. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren is likely to join the meeting through video conference, while Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to attend virtually.

The meeting is also likely to see participation from NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, CPM leader MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja and CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.

Other leaders expected to join include RSP leader N K Premachandran, IUML leader Sadiq Thangal, VCK chief Thirumavalavan, and MDMK leader D Vaiko. Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal is also expected to be present at the INDIA bloc meeting, according to ANI.

The meeting comes days after the Congress Working Committee demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, while reiterating its call for Kumar’s removal. The party has also demanded suspension of the SIR exercise and restoration of the 13.30 crore names it says have been deleted from electoral rolls.

Ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting today, hoardings targeting leaders of opposition parties were also put up in central Delhi.