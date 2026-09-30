INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Gyanesh Kumar's resignation demand, SIR in focus; posters against Oppn put up in Delhi
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: From the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge are likely to be present at the meeting. TMC leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are also likely to attend.
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: INDIA bloc leaders will meet on Wednesday (today) to decide their strategy on the controversy over decisions about the SIR process. The opposition parties are demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar....Read More
From the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge are likely to be present at the meeting. The Samajwadi Party is expected to be represented by Harendra Malik, while TMC leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are likely to attend, news agency ANI reported.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti are also among the leaders expected to participate. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren is likely to join the meeting through video conference, while Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to attend virtually.
The meeting is also likely to see participation from NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, CPM leader MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja and CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.
Other leaders expected to join include RSP leader N K Premachandran, IUML leader Sadiq Thangal, VCK chief Thirumavalavan, and MDMK leader D Vaiko. Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal is also expected to be present at the INDIA bloc meeting, according to ANI.
The meeting comes days after the Congress Working Committee demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, while reiterating its call for Kumar’s removal. The party has also demanded suspension of the SIR exercise and restoration of the 13.30 crore names it says have been deleted from electoral rolls.
Ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting today, hoardings targeting leaders of opposition parties were also put up in central Delhi.
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- 30 Sept 2026, 11:03:16 AM IST
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Mamata Banerjee leaves to attend the INDIA bloc meeting at Constitution Club of India
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves from her residence to attend the INDIA bloc meeting at Constitution Club of India
- 30 Sept 2026, 10:48:06 AM IST
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: ‘New strategy will expose CEC’, says John Brittas ahead of key INDIA meet
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas on Wednesday said that a strategy will be planned in the INDIA bloc meeting to "expose" Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and to ensure that he steps down from his position.
Speaking to news agency ANI at the Constitution Club, where the INDIA bloc is set to hold a meeting, Brittas said, "We will chalk out the strategy, the campaign to expose Gyanesh Kumar and also to ensure that he quits or otherwise he is removed."
"This is a larger alliance of the parties to combat the illegal acts by the Chief Election Commissioner at the behest of the Prime Minister and Home Minister. We in the Left feel that this is a juncture where we all have to unite to protect the Constitution of this country. So in this fight, despite the differences, all parties opposed to the NDA have to come together," he added.
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- 30 Sept 2026, 10:24:06 AM IST
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Congress demands resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: The meeting comes days after the Congress Working Committee demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, while reiterating its call for Kumar’s removal.
The party has also demanded suspension of the SIR exercise and restoration of the 13.30 crore names it says have been deleted from electoral rolls.
- 30 Sept 2026, 10:01:46 AM IST
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Former West Bengal CM in Delhi to attend INDIA bloc meet
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday arrived in New Delhi to attend the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday
Speaking to the media, Mamata clarified that the opposition target is the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who she said has cheated the public, news agency ANI reported.
"We have come here for the INDIA bloc meeting...Our target is the Chief Election Commissioner and his entire software team, who cheated the public...We have been calling him 'Vanish Kumar' (CEC Gyanesh Kumar),” she said.
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- 30 Sept 2026, 09:46:06 AM IST
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: AAP to skip key INDIA bloc meet
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: The Aam Aadmi Party has announced that it will not attend the INDIA bloc meeting being convened over issues concerning the Election Commission and the Chief Election Commissioner.
In conversation with news agency ANI, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the party would not attend the INDIA Bloc’s meeting but rather support an impeachment motion against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Parliament.
“The Aam Aadmi Party has already made it clear that we are not part of the INDIA alliance, so there is no point in attending such a meeting,” Singh said.
“As far as the impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is concerned, we have already signed it. If an impeachment motion against Gyanesh Kumar is brought in Parliament and any action is taken, we will join hands with all the opposition parties and fight this battle together.”
- 30 Sept 2026, 09:42:57 AM IST
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: ‘Have to save democracy’, says JMM leader Manoj Pandey ahead of key INDIA bloc meet
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: On the INDIA bloc meeting today, JMM leader Manoj Pandey says, "This is an important meeting on a very important issue. We have to save democracy and the country; we have to free the country from the clutches of dictatorship. Today, a leader from our party will participate in the meeting, and whatever decision the INDIA bloc takes will be implemented unanimously."
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- 30 Sept 2026, 09:41:53 AM IST
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Supriya Sule, D Raja likely to attend
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: The meeting is also likely to see participation from NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, CPM leader MA Baby, CPI leader D Raja and CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.
Other leaders expected to join include RSP leader N K Premachandran, IUML leader Sadiq Thangal, VCK chief Thirumavalavan, and MDMK leader D Vaiko. Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal is also expected to be present at the INDIA bloc meeting, according to ANI.
- 30 Sept 2026, 09:35:04 AM IST
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Tejashwi Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti likely to attend
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti are also among the leaders expected to participate. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Hemant Soren is likely to join the meeting through video conference, while Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to attend virtually, news agency ANI reported.
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- 30 Sept 2026, 09:27:27 AM IST
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Hoardings targeting leaders of the Opposition parties put up in central Delhi
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Hoardings targeting leaders of the Opposition parties put up in central Delhi, ahead of the INDIA bloc meeting scheduled for today.
- 30 Sept 2026, 09:23:02 AM IST
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Who will attend from Congress
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: From the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge are likely to be present at the meeting. The Samajwadi Party is expected to be represented by Harendra Malik, while TMC leaders Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are likely to attend, news agency ANI reported.
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- 30 Sept 2026, 09:09:17 AM IST
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: Opposition leaders to meet today over SIR row, demand Gyanesh Kumar's resignation
INDIA bloc meeting LIVE: INDIA bloc leaders will meet on Wednesday (today) to decide their strategy on the controversy over decisions about the SIR process. The opposition parties are demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.