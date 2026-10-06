INDIA bloc to march to EC today over Gyanesh Kumar row: Traffic curbs, heavy security in place

Security was tightened and traffic restrictions imposed across central Delhi on Tuesday ahead of the INDIA bloc’s proposed march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and demands for the removal of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Around 4,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed across New Delhi district . (PTI)

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According to police, the march is scheduled to begin at 11am, with Opposition MPs expected to walk from Parliament to the ECI headquarters. The Congress had also announced on Monday that its MPs would participate in the protest.

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The Delhi Traffic Police said traffic would be regulated and diverted from 8am onwards in and around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Parliament Street, the Patel Chowk-GPO stretch, Windsor Place-GPO, Ashoka Road, Jantar Mantar Road and adjoining areas.

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{{^usCountry}} A senior police officer said elaborate security arrangements had been made along the proposed route and around Parliament and the ECI headquarters to prevent disruptions to traffic and maintain law and order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A senior police officer said elaborate security arrangements had been made along the proposed route and around Parliament and the ECI headquarters to prevent disruptions to traffic and maintain law and order. {{/usCountry}}

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"No permission has been granted for any such march or gathering," the officer said.

“Security personnel have been deployed at all sensitive points, and barricades will be installed wherever required. We have made arrangements to regulate the movement of protesters and ensure that commuters are not inconvenienced. Any diversion will be implemented depending on the movement of the protesters,” the officer added.

The traffic police advised commuters to avoid non-essential travel through the affected areas, particularly during the morning hours, and use public transport, especially the Metro, wherever possible.

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Commuters were also urged to avoid stopping or parking near restricted areas and follow the directions of traffic personnel and road signage.

HT has learnt that Opposition leaders had requested the police not to obstruct the march, stressing that it would be a peaceful demonstration.

Around 4,000 personnel from the Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed across New Delhi district amid heightened security following demonstrations by civil society groups demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, which began on October 2.