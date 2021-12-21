India blocks 20 YouTube channels, 2 websites for spreading anti-India propaganda

The central government blocked 20 YouTube channels and two websites on Tuesday for spreading anti-India propaganda and fake news on the internet, according to the ministry of information and broadcasting. The government said that most of the content posted by the channels pertains to “subjects sensitive from the perspective of national security and are factually incorrect.”

The decision to block the YouTube channels and websites were taken by the ministry in close coordination with the intelligence agencies. The ministry said that the now blocked channels and websites belonged to a coordinated disinformation network from Pakistan and used to post divisive content on Kashmir, Indian Army, Ram Mandir, minority communities, and CDS General Bipin Rawat, among other various sensitive subjects related to India.

A network of YouTube channels of Pakistan-based The Naya Pakistan Group (NPG) and some other standalone channels, with a combined subscriber base of over 35 lakh, were involved in the disinformation campaign. The ministry said that some of the YouTube channels of the Naya Pakistan Group were being operated by “anchors of Pakistani news channels”.

The YouTube channels allegedly tried to incite the religious minorities against the Union government by posting content related to farmers’ protests and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“It was also feared that these YouTube channels would be used to post content to undermine the democratic process of the upcoming elections in five states,” the ministry added.

YouTube channel blocked by the government for pushing fake content.

The ministry, exercising emergency powers under Rule 16 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, requested the telecom department to direct the internet service providers for blocking of the YouTube channels and portals.

The YouTube channels blocked by the government were operating under the name of The Punch Line, InternationalWeb News, Khalsa TV, The Naked Truth, 48 News, Fictional, Historical Facts, Punjab Viral, Naya Pakistan Global, Cover Story, Go Global, eCommerce, Junaid Haleem Official, Tayyab Hanif, Zain Ali Official, Mohsin Rajput, Official, Kaneez Fatima, Sadaf Durrani, Mian Imran, Ahmad, Najam Ul Hassan, Bajwa, and News24.

