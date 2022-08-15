‘India by right enjoys...': Vladimir Putin's message on Independence Day

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated India for the country's 75 years of independence. Extending his wishes to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said since gaining independence, India has “achieved widely acknowledged progress” in an array of sectors, including social, science, technology and economy.

“India by right enjoys considerable authority on the world stage, playing a constructive role in solving urgent issues on the international agenda,” Putin added.

The Russian president hailed India's relationship with his country, which he said is growing in the “spirit of a privileged strategic partnership”.

“Moscow and New Delhi are cooperating successfully in various areas and interacting effectively as part of the UN, BRICS, SCO and other multilateral structures. I am certain that our joint efforts will ensure continued development of the entire set of the fruitful Russian-Indian ties for the benefit of our two nations and in the interests of strengthening regional and global security and stability,” Putin's message read.

Earlier on Monday, Modi unfurled the national flag at Red Fort on the occasion of 76th Independence Day, and called for greater ‘self-reliance’ in India. In a speech that lasted for 80 minutes, he charted out India's growth and development plan in the next 25 years when the nation will mark its Independence centenary. The prime minister also commended the Indian armed forces for backing the vision of ‘Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance)’.

