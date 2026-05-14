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India calls for practical BRICS synergy to better navigate global challenges

India calls for practical BRICS synergy to better navigate global challenges

Published on: May 14, 2026 11:46 am IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, India on Thursday urged BRICS nations to find "practical ways" to better navigate the fallout of global conflicts, economic volatility, and trade disruptions.

India calls for practical BRICS synergy to better navigate global challenges

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the remarks at the opening session of a BRICS conclave attended by foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Brazil and several other member states of the bloc here.

The conclave assumed significance as it is taking place amid growing global concerns over economic implications of the West Asia crisis, especially the massive disruptions in energy supplies triggered by the US and Israel's war on Iran.

"We meet at a time of considerable flux in international relations," Jaishankar said in his televised opening address at the two-day conclave in New Delhi.

"Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties, and challenges in trade, technology, and climate are shaping the global landscape," he said.

Jaishankar said there has been a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role to navigate the current challenges.

 
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