New Delhi, India on Thursday urged BRICS nations to find "practical ways" to better navigate the fallout of global conflicts, economic volatility, and trade disruptions.

India calls for practical BRICS synergy to better navigate global challenges

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External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made the remarks at the opening session of a BRICS conclave attended by foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, Brazil and several other member states of the bloc here.

The conclave assumed significance as it is taking place amid growing global concerns over economic implications of the West Asia crisis, especially the massive disruptions in energy supplies triggered by the US and Israel's war on Iran.

"We meet at a time of considerable flux in international relations," Jaishankar said in his televised opening address at the two-day conclave in New Delhi.

"Ongoing conflicts, economic uncertainties, and challenges in trade, technology, and climate are shaping the global landscape," he said.

Jaishankar said there has been a growing expectation, particularly from emerging markets and developing countries, that BRICS will play a constructive and stabilising role to navigate the current challenges.

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{{^usCountry}} "In this background, our discussions today are an opportunity to reflect on global and regional developments, and to consider practical ways to strengthen our cooperation." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "In this background, our discussions today are an opportunity to reflect on global and regional developments, and to consider practical ways to strengthen our cooperation." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Development issues remain central. Many countries continue to face challenges on energy, food, fertiliser and health security, as also access to finance, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Development issues remain central. Many countries continue to face challenges on energy, food, fertiliser and health security, as also access to finance, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "BRICS can help them respond more effectively. Economic resilience is also key. Reliable supply chains and diversified markets are its essential components. We must focus on both," Jaishankar added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "BRICS can help them respond more effectively. Economic resilience is also key. Reliable supply chains and diversified markets are its essential components. We must focus on both," Jaishankar added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The external affairs minister noted that peace and security remained "central" to the global order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The external affairs minister noted that peace and security remained "central" to the global order. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Recent conflicts only underline the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. There is also a deeply shared interest in strengthening cooperation against terrorism," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Recent conflicts only underline the importance of dialogue and diplomacy. There is also a deeply shared interest in strengthening cooperation against terrorism," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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