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‘India can count on me’: Surprise Trump call at US I-Day event

At a US independence anniversary event, President Trump praised India and PM Modi in a surprise call, while AR Rahman performed hits.

Updated on: May 25, 2026 06:28 am IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
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Just when the audience at an event on Sunday marking the 250th anniversary of the US’s independence thought the highlight of the evening was a performance by AR Rahman, US ambassador Sergio Gor rolled out a surprise – a phone call from President Donald Trump.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio, left, is greeted by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, as he arrives on stage to speak at an event celebrating the United States' 250th anniversary, at the Bharat Mandapam convention center, in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026. (AP)

“I just want to say hello to everybody. I love the Prime Minister, [Narendra] Modi is great, he’s my friend and I just want to say a very good evening to everybody,” Trump said as Gor held his phone to the microphone within a hall at Bharat Mandapam.

“We’ve never been closer to India and India can count on me 100 % and our country,” Trump said in his usual expansive manner. “If they ever need help, they know where to call – they call right here.”

There were the usual Trump claims about the performance of the US economy – “We’re doing well, we’re setting records. We’ve a record economy, a record stock market” – and praise for Modi. “I am a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

The experiences of the US independence movement were taken into account by the makers of India’s Constitution and the affinities between the two sides have grown with deeper economic and technology ties, Jaishankar said.

The shared traits of being political democracies, market economies and open societies have been strengthened by a convergence of national interests and this has enabled the two sides to overcome the “hesitations of history”, he said. He also noted that the Indian diaspora in the US has helped build political understanding between the two countries.

Jaishankar contended that the world being in an era of transition made the case for the India-US relationship even stronger. “Both nations gave a common interest in derisking the global economy and providing the world with more choices,” he said.

There was also an impromptu celebration of Rubio’s birthday and the evening was capped by a performance by the American band Village People, a favourite of Trump’s. The band performed its hits such as “YMCA” but was a pale shadow of its former self, with singer Victor Willis the only member of the original line-up.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

ar rahman donald trump
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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