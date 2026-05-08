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Commerce min Goyal likely to visit Canada as 2nd round of trade talks end

India and Canada concluded the second round of CEPA talks in New Delhi, with the next round of free trade negotiations scheduled for July.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 09:55 pm IST
By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
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Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal is likely to visit Canada on May 25 to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties, as India and Canada on Friday concluded the second round of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aimed at boosting bilateral trade to $50 billion.

India and Canada on Friday concluded the second round of negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA)

The second round of negotiations for the proposed CEPA was held from May 4 to 8 at Vanijya Bhawan in New Delhi, the Commerce and Industry Ministry (MoCI) said.

The discussions were held in accordance with the terms of reference (ToR) signed by the trade ministers of both countries in March 2026. During the ToR signing on March 2, the prime ministers of both countries set a goal of achieving $50 billion in bilateral trade by 2030 through the proposed free trade agreement (FTA).

The India-Canada CEPA holds significant potential to unlock and expand bilateral trade, which stood at $8.66 billion in 2024-25, the ministry said in a statement issued that day.

“The negotiations witnessed constructive and productive engagement between the two sides. India and Canada reaffirmed their shared commitment to advancing a balanced, ambitious, and mutually beneficial agreement aimed at strengthening bilateral trade and economic ties,” the ministry said in a statement.

India’s key exports to Canada include pharmaceuticals, gems and jewellery, marine products, iron and steel, chemicals, garments, and electronic and electrical goods. Main imports from Canada include pulses, aircraft and parts, ores and minerals, fertilisers, newsprint, pulp, and paper.

 
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