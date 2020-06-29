e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff

India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff

The delegations, led by the senior army officers, will be meeting for the third time after border tensions erupted between the two nuclear powers in early May.

india Updated: Jun 29, 2020 18:19 IST
Rahul Singh | Edited by Niyati Singh
Rahul Singh | Edited by Niyati Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An Indian Army convoy crosses a checkpost in Gagangeer along a highway leading to Ladakh, in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir.
An Indian Army convoy crosses a checkpost in Gagangeer along a highway leading to Ladakh, in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. (HT File Photo )
         

Indian and Chinese army delegations, led by corps commanders, will hold a meeting at Chushul in Ladakh on Tuesday with a focus on cooling tensions and thinning military build-up on both sides of the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC), people familiar with developments said on Monday.

The delegations, led by the senior army officers, will be meeting for the third time after border tensions erupted between the two nuclear powers in early May.

During their last meeting on June 22 --- exactly a week after the brutal Galwan Valley clash that killed 20 Indian soldiers, Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region, reached a consensus on disengaging from friction points along the LAC.

However, China has not halted its military activity in Galwan Valley, Depsang Plains and the Finger Area near Pangong Tso. The two senior officers had first met on June 6.

The Indian side is expected to demand the pullback of Chinese troops from several friction points and also the restoration of status quo ante in strategic areas, said one of the persons cited above. The June 30 meeting is expected to begin at 10.30 am on the Indian side of the LAC, said the second person.

The previous two meetings between the corps commander-ranked officers was held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC.

Both India and China have significantly reinforced their deployments with fighter jets, helicopters, tanks, heavy artillery and missiles in the region that has garnered extensive global attention in recent weeks, particularly after the bloodshed along the LAC in Galwan Valley on June 15.

tags
top news
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
India-China to hold Lt General-level talks tomorrow on LAC standoff
26/11 planner Sajid Mir, protected by Imran Khan govt, plotted terror in 3 continents
26/11 planner Sajid Mir, protected by Imran Khan govt, plotted terror in 3 continents
Telangana, TN may follow Maharashtra in extending lockdown to stop Covid-19
Telangana, TN may follow Maharashtra in extending lockdown to stop Covid-19
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Sonia Gandhi accuses Centre of extorting people by hiking fuel prices
Sonia Gandhi accuses Centre of extorting people by hiking fuel prices
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
France speeds up Rafale fighter jet deliveries on IAF’s ‘special request’
Covid-19: Thane city to go under complete lockdown for 10 days from July 2
Covid-19: Thane city to go under complete lockdown for 10 days from July 2
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
Watch: Sikh community in US hosts drive-thru food distribution for needy
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In